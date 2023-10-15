How a big bet by UCF Athletics paved the way for millions in new revenue

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

From a corner office that looks out on FBC Mortgage Stadium, Terry Mohajir sums up the role the school’s on-campus football facility played in the University of Central Florida’s long road from playing its first game in a cow pasture in 1979 to joining the Big 12 conference earlier this year.

No, the school’s athletics director says, the Knights did not get into the conference because of its athletic venues — whether that is the aforementioned football stadium or Addition Financial Arena, both of which debuted in the fall of 2007.

But at the same time, Mohajir is confident that without the venues — and FBC Mortgage Stadium, in particular — UCF may never have been in position to join the Power 5 conference.

Read: Israeli student-athletes find comfort during UCF vigil for Israel

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Video: UCF Football finds bigger audience, more energy with Spanish radio broadcast The University of Central Florida is finding success as a Hispanic-serving institution. (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2023 Cox Media Group