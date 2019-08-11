How Central Florida schools are increasing their safety measures

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Students in Central Florida are heading back to school Monday and that means schools will be increasing their safety measures for students.
Several schools will be participating in the armed guardian program this year and schools that already participate in the program will be stepping up the program.
The program began after the Parkland School shooting. Its goal is to provide safety for students.
An armed guardian's duties are similar to a school resource officer, but guardians will provide armed security in case of emergency.
The guardians are trained school employees who carry guns and are hired for safety duties.
In Orange County, deputies will have gun safes on campus and active shooter kits. Schools in the county will also have access to security cameras.
The district is also adding two more metal detection wands to middle and K-8 schools.
Superintendent Barbara Jenkins said, "I want our young people to understand, don't bring it on campus because any day, every day, all day, you can be checked, you could be wanded."
The education department said 36 counties in Florida will participate in the armed guardian program this school year.
