How to check if you have unclaimed property in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — More than $44 million of unclaimed property was returned to Floridians in February, state officials said.

There is about $2.7 billion more that has yet to be claimed, according to Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis.

Patronis encourages Floridians to check if the state is holding funds that belong to you.

“I want every cent of unclaimed property to be returned to its rightful owner,” Patronis said.

“I am encouraging every Floridian to search now for unclaimed property for yourself, your friends, your loved ones, and even your business,” Patronis said.

The state defines unclaimed property as a financial asset that is unknown, lost, left inactive or abandoned by its owner.

The most common types of unclaimed property are dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances and refunds.

Unclaimed property assets are held by business or government holders for a set period of time, typically five years.

If the person cannot claim the assets, they are reported and remitted to the Florida Department of Financial Services, Division of Unclaimed Property.

Here is a look at February 2024 unclaimed property returns by region in Florida:

Pensacola – $1 Million

Panama City – $364,255

Tallahassee – $1.9 Million

Jacksonville – $4.3 Million

Gainesville – $535,175

Orlando – $7.1 Million

Tampa/St. Pete – $9.2 Million

Fort Myers/Naples – $3.7 Million

West Palm Beach – $5.1 Million

Miami – $11 Million

