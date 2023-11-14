How downtown’s Citrus Club will capitalize on University Club closing

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A downtown Orlando institution once rumored to be on the move has announced a “multimillion dollar reinvention” as part of a renovation and refresh for the legacy brand.

The Citrus Club, one of the city’s most prominent business and social organizations — and one of the region’s largest banquet and meeting facilities — will start the renovation at the end of the December.

Work on the club at 255 S. Orange Ave. — which will stay open throughout — will be completed by March 2024. So said Citrus Club General Manager James Gelfand, who declined to cite a specific investment figure on behalf of Dallas-based parent company Invited, but explained that the work, while not knocking any walls down, will create a “whole new look and feel within the club.”

