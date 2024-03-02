How Orlando’s park under Interstate 4 could expand business, foot traffic downtown

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Marty Hudson sees a 10-acre space under Interstate 4 as a key part of downtown Orlando’s future.

The city of Orlando urban project manager said The Canopy, a proposed community park on the land under the interstate, represents a unique opportunity for the city. The property mostly has sat dormant, with city-owned parking spaces under it having closed in 2017 to make room for the I-4 Ultimate road construction.

The roughly $30 million project will include up to 500 parking spaces, walking trails, bike paths, space for public gatherings and interactive art installations.

