    By: Christopher Boyce

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX has scrubbed their launch of a Dragon cargo spacecraft from a Falcon 9 rocket Wednesday afternoon from Cape Canaveral.

    SpaceX originally scheduled a midday launch for 12:51 p.m., but it was scrubbed due to upper altitude winds and wind conditions that would affect the droneship. They will try to launch again Thursday at 12:29 p.m.

    The cargo spacecraft will deliver supplies and equipment to the International Space Station.

    These missions enable the station to deliver scientific investigations in the areas of biology, biotechnology, physical sciences, Earth and space sciences. 

