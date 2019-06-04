‘Huge victory for Floridians:' Long-delayed $19 billion disaster aid bill passes

Gov. Ron DeSantis called it a "huge victory for Floridians."
After months of political infighting, the relief funding comes in response to disasters such as Hurricane Michael, which hit the Florida Panhandle last year.
The House approved the measure after disputes over whether Puerto Rico should receive additional aid. President Donald Trump also wanted some funding in response to thousands of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.
The bill was backed by all 222 voting Democrats and 132 Republicans. Florida and Georgia lawmakers had requested help for farmers, towns and military bases ravaged by hurricanes last fall.
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried called the disaster relief "long overdue," as this year's hurricane season has started.
I’m glad the disaster relief bill has finally passed the House. Florida’s Panhandle and Puerto Rico so desperately need to recover following Hurricane Michael & Maria. It’s long overdue.— Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) June 3, 2019
Political games were more important than helping Americans & that’s wrong. My statement ⬇️: pic.twitter.com/Sru3szLan2
