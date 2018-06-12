Human remains discovered in Ocala National Forest

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Human remains were discovered Monday in the Ocala National Forest, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies were called to East State Road 40 near 115th Avenue, where the remains were discovered, Sheriff's Office spokesman Paul Bloom said.
The person's identity hasn't been publicly disclosed.
The death remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
Anyone with any information about the death is asked to call Marion County Detective Aaron Levy at 352-368-3546 or Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-7867.
