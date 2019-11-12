Human remains found in Alabama woods during search for missing 5-year-old Florida girl

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. - Law enforcement officers searching woods in Alabama for a missing 5-year-old Florida girl Tuesday discovered human remains, the Demopolis Police Department said.
Investigators said they are still trying to identify the remains, which were discovered between Linden and Demopolis.
Deputies in Jacksonville on Monday named Brianna S. Williams a person of interest in the disappearance of her daughter, Taylor Rose Williams.
Williams told detectives that she put Taylor to bed around midnight Wednesday at their Ivy Street home and that when she woke up at about 7 a.m., she did not see Taylor and the back door was open.
Detectives said Williams had stopped cooperating with them regarding Taylor's disappearance Wednesday, when an Amber Alert was issued for the girl.
Officials said Monday that the area they were searching is about 16 miles north of where Williams previously lived and where her relatives still live.
Police said forensics tests are being conducted on the remains.
