Human remains found on Clermont property are those of man missing since 2015, deputies say

CLERMONT, Fla. - Human remains discovered on a Clermont property in March are those of a man who had been missing since 2015, authorities announced Friday.
Officials went to check on Michael Shaver at his home on Feb. 16 after a friend asked deputies to do a well-being check. His wife, Laurie Shaver, said she hadn't heard from him since 2015 and allowed investigators to search the home.
Lake County Sheriff's deputies noticed what seemed like new concrete near a fire pit in the backyard.
They asked to bring in a cadaver dog, but Laurie Shaver became uncooperative, they said.
Deputies said they returned with a warrant and eventually dug up a bone, other remains and some clothing.
Records show the couple had a domestic dispute in 2014 in which Laurie Shaver hit her husband with a gun. Michael Shaver was arrested because deputies believed he pulled the weapon first.
There are no records that show the couple ever divorced, but neighbors said Laurie Shaver was
remarried and had the ceremony in the backyard in the area where investigators have been searching.
Shaver’s cause of death has not yet been determined.
Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.
