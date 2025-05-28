Hundreds of jellyfish stings reported at Volusia County beaches since the weekend

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Beach safety officials in Volusia County are warning beachgoers to watch out for jellyfish.

Lifeguards have treated hundreds of people for jellyfish stings since Saturday. Beachgoers have been bumping into them in the ocean or stepping on them on the shoreline.

Beach safety director Tammy Malphurs says nearly 400 people have been treated for stings.

Beach visitors and safety officials have reported seeing a mix of moon and box jellyfish. No man o’ wars so far.

Their presence has forced beach safety to fly the purple flag for the past few days.

That’s why it’s important to stay near lifeguard towers at the beach. They’re not only there for water rescues, but also to help if people encounter marine life.

Malphurs said that if you get stung, try not to rub it.

“Just walk out of the water and flag down a lifeguard truck and they can treat it with vinegar,” Malphurs said.

So far ,all of the stings have been treated at the beach.

Malphurs said that while stings are usually minor, people can have different reactions, including allergic ones that can be serious. She said allergic reactions can happen within 15 minutes.

Jellyfish come with the winds and the current, so knowing when they’ll show up or leave isn’t easy to predict.

Always try and check the boards at he beaches before getting into the water so you know what’s going on.

