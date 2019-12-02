  • Hundreds of veterans, family members invited to attend Orlando Veterans Job Fair

    By: James Tutten

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Hundreds of local veterans and their families are invited to attend the Orlando Veterans Job Fair on Thursday.

    The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Avanti Palms Resort and Conference Center on International Drive and is hosted by veteran's nonprofit support group Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary.

    Along with helping veterans, RecruitMilitary says it is focused on helping more than 600,000 military spouses in the U.S. who are unemployed or underemployed.

    The organization says nearly 25% of military spouses are unemployed, which is more than six times the national average.

    Nearly 50 organizations are set to attend the event, including Lockheed Martin Corporation, Charles Schwab, Universal Studios and Orange County Corrections.

    The event will be free for veterans, military spouses, transitioning military, National Guard members and Reservists.

