Hurricane Erick makes landfall in Mexico

MEXICO — Hurricane Erick made landfall in Mexico as a major hurricane on Thursday.

Erick came ashore on Mexico’s southern coast, east of Punta Maldonado, as a devastating Category 3 hurricane.

The system has maximum sustained winds of 125 mph and is moving northwest at 9 mph.

Forecasters say it could bring up to 16 inches of rain and trigger life-threatening flooding and mudslides.

Officials have issued hurricane warnings and set up shelters before the storm moved in.

The Pacific system is not projected to impact our area.

