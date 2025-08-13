Hurricane Erin forecast to strengthen, bringing dangerous surf conditions by early next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Erin still forecast to grow into the season’s first hurricane of the season later this week, and eventually a major hurricane by the weekend.

The forecast track remain on point to keep the system north of the Caribbean islands and well east of Florida.

Waves from the system will be our main impact by early next week, with long-period swells and dangerous surf conditions for beachgoers and boaters alike.

