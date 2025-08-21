ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Erin is moving away from the United States, while a new tropical wave near the Leeward Islands is likely to develop into a tropical system this weekend.

Hurricane Erin stays out to sea as focus shifts to tropical waves

The tropical wave near the Leeward Islands has a better chance of developing than the one near the coast of Africa, which has a short window for potential development.

Regardless of development, the system is expected to stay well east of Florida.

The tropical wave near the coast of Africa is not expected to develop significantly due to its limited time frame for growth.

Severe Weather Center 9 is closely monitoring these systems to provide updates as they evolve.

