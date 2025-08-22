Hurricane Erin swept away sea turtle nests along the Volusia County coastline

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Erin swept away between 40 and 50 sea turtle nests along the Volusia County coastline on Wednesday.

The hurricane brought big waves to the beaches, resulting in several high tide events that affected the nests.

The Turtle Patrol is currently monitoring about 250 nests in the area. Despite the impact, the hatchlings that survive are expected to make their way to the ocean in the coming weeks.

As the community assesses the damage, efforts continue to ensure the remaining nests are protected and the hatchlings have a chance to reach the ocean.

