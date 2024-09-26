Hurricane Helene: How to stay informed if your power goes out

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 is committed to keeping you informed as Helene passes over Florida.

We want to let you know how you can download the free WFTV news and weather apps -- before your power goes out or you lose your internet connection.

In addition to our mobile apps, you can also keep up with storm coverage on WFTV social media platforms.

We put together the following ways you can access coverage of the storm:

Mobile apps:

WFTV news app:

Free in the app store, but you can also download it by clicking on this link.

Available for iOS and Android smartphones and tablets

Watch our live continuous coverage

Activate alerts informing you about what is happening in your neighborhood because of Helene

TV streaming apps:

Download our WFTV Now app for your Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV and Google TV.

Digital:

WFTV.com:

Social media:

Facebook: Click here to like us on Facebook

The latest information posted on our Facebook page

Media conferences about the storm from Central Florida counties

Connect with your neighbors to share information about storm prep and cleanup

Stay informed about any programming changes made to WFTV on television or online

Twitter: Click here to follow us on X

Direct links to stories about preparation, safety, evacuations and other important information

Live updates about weather and road conditions from our certified meteorologists and journalists

Live updates from our newsroom as we confirm information about what’s happening in Central Florida

Instagram: Click here to follow us on Instagram

Images of the latest on Helene’s track

See what is happening around Central Florida during storm preparation

