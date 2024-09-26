Hurricane Helene: Salvation Army’s Orlando team will deploy to hardest-hit areas

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Helene is not forecast to have a direct impact on Central Florida.

But some hard-working Central Floridians will be making a big impact on victims and first responders once the storm passes.

Local Salvation Army representatives have already jumped into action in response to Hurricane Helene.

An emergency response team from Orlando has temporarily set up shop in Lakeland.

From there, team members will deploy to areas in Florida hit hardest by the storm.

Salvation Army Rapid Response unit in Orlando A team from Orlando will help in the recovery efforts after Hurricane Helene makes landfall. (Salvation Army Orlando)

They’ll be equipped with various recovery resources, including rapid response units can provide thousands of hot meals daily.

“Our commitment to doing the most good does not end with providing meals, clothing, financial assistance, and spiritual care to our most vulnerable, but we love beyond disasters and show up in the midst of them,” Major Ken Chapman, Area Commander for The Salvation Army, said.

Members of the team are prepared to mobilize for up to two weeks after the storm makes landfall, the organization said.

