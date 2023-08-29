Hurricane Idalia to increase rain and storm chances Tuesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Hurricane Idalia moves closer to Florida, our rain and storm chances are forecast to increase.

Rain and storm chances in Central Florida should be around 50% on Tuesday and 60% on Wednesday.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 94 degrees.

Idalia will bring increased rain chances and cloud coverage on Wednesday which will keep our temperatures down.

One of the biggest risks from Idalia in Central Florida will be an increased chance of tornados.

High temperatures should only reach the mid-80s on Wednesday.

Central Florida will see high chances for rain and storms until the weekend.

The amount of rain and storms in Central Florida over the next few days will greatly depend on the path Idalia takes while moving through the Gulf of Mexico.

Channel 9 meteorologists are continuing to monitor the storms and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

