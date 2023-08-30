Hurricane Idalia: Uber giving free rides to Florida shelters

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Uber will be providing free rides to evacuation centers in some Florida counties.
The company announced Wednesday that they will give free roundtrip rides, up to $35 each way, to state-approved evacuation shelters.
Here’s how you can redeem the free round trip:
- Open the app on your device
- Tap “Account” on the bottom right
- Tap Wallet
- Scroll down to “+ Add Promo Code”
- Enter code IDALIARELIEF
Eligible counties are Alachua, Citrus, Collier, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lake, Liberty, Leon, Manatee, Marion, Nassau, Orange, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, St. Johns, Sumter, Union, and Volusia County state-approved Florida evacuation shelters listed in this website.
Uber said there will be two free roundtrips per rider.
