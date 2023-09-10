Hurricane Lee to bring hazardous beach conditions to Florida this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Lee continues to spin towards the western Atlantic but is still projected to stay away from Florida.

Lee is currently a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph.

Forecast models show Lee will continue to slow down as it shifts to move north later this week.

Lee is also forecast to gain strength back to a Category 4 before weakening again to a Category 1.

Thankfully, regardless of its strength or how fast it is moving, Lee is projected to stay around 100 miles off of the coast of Florida.

Outer swells from Hurricane Lee will also start to reach our beaches this week.

Central Florida surf height forecast

Dangerous rip currents will return to our waters and seas will build through the week.

Impacts within the east coast waters will be some of the only impacts we’ll feel from Hurricane Lee.

