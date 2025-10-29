Hurricane Melissa makes 2nd landfall in Cuba after slamming Jamaica

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Melissa made its second landfall early Wednesday morning near Chivirico, Cuba, as a Category 3 storm with winds of 120 mph.

Currently, Melissa is moving over the island of Cuba and is expected to emerge off the north side later Wednesday morning.

The hurricane is bringing heavy rain to Haiti and the Dominican Republic, maintaining the threat of flooding and landslides in these areas.

Melissa is picking up speed and is forecasted to move through portions of the Bahamas later Wednesday afternoon.

The southern parts of the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands are at risk of experiencing heavy rain and life-threatening storm surges on Wednesday.

