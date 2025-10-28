Melissa remains one of the strongest hurricanes ever recorded in the Caribbean

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Melissa, a Category 5 storm with winds reaching 175 mph, is expected to make landfall on the southern coast of Jamaica by midday on Tuesday.

The storm, one of the strongest ever recorded in the Caribbean, is moving towards Jamaica’s southwest coast at a speed of 5 mph.

Hurricane Melissa remains a Category 5 storm with winds of 175 mph (WFTV)

Meteorologists predict that Melissa will bring catastrophic damage to Jamaica and Cuba, with a second landfall in Cuba anticipated by early Wednesday morning.

In addition to the direct hits expected in Jamaica and Cuba, Haiti and the Dominican Republic are also likely to experience significant impacts from Hurricane Melissa.

Heavy rainfall in these regions could lead to flash floods and landslides, posing further risks to communities.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group