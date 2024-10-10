Hurricane Milton: These Florida entertainment spots are scheduled to reopen

ORLANDO, Fla. — Following Hurricane Milton, major Orlando theme parks including SeaWorld, Universal Orlando Resort, and Walt Disney World announced they will resume normal operations.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

SeaWorld Orlando

The theme park said it would resume normal operations at SeaWorld, Aquatica, and Discovery Cove in Orlando on Friday, Oct. 11.

SeaWorld released the statement below:

Following Hurricane Milton, we will resume normal operations at SeaWorld, Aquatica and Discovery Cove in Orlando on Friday, October 11. Spooktacular and Howl-O-Scream are cancelled on Friday. We are grateful for our dedicated team of animal care experts, including veterinarians, who remained onsite during the storm to monitor the animals, and we appreciate our ambassadors who came in today after the storm passed to ensure our parks are ready to welcome our guests.

Universal Orlando Resort

The theme park said it will return to normal operations on Friday, Oct. 11.

Universal Orlando Resort released the statement below:

Our hearts are with all those impacted by Hurricane Milton, and we are dedicated to helping our community recovery. We are also grateful for the hard work of our Team Members during this challenging time. On Friday, Oct. 11, we look forward to welcoming back our guests as we return to our normal operation across all our theme parks, CityWalk and Halloween Horror Nights. Guests can visit our website and social channels for more information.

Walt Disney World

Officials said the theme park would reopen on Friday, Oct. 11.

Disney released the following statement:

We’re grateful Walt Disney World Resort weathered the storm, and we are currently assessing the impacts to our property to prepare for reopening the theme parks, Disney Springs and possibly other areas on Friday, October 11. Our hearts are with our fellow Floridians who were impacted by this storm.

Click here for more information.

Gatorland

The theme park said all its animals are safe, and the park sustained no significant damage to the park.

Officials said the park will remain closed Friday, Oct. 11.

The park released the following statement:

Gatorland is happy to report that all its animals are safe due to the park’s extensive preparedness plan and the team of dedicated employees who stayed with them before, during and after the storm.

Gatorland sustained no significant damage to the park and is in general clean up mode today and tomorrow. The park will remain closed tomorrow, Oct. 11, to give employees a chance to take care of their homes and their families and will reopen on Saturday, Oct. 12 to kick off the first weekend of the Gators, Ghosts and Goblins Halloween event.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group