Hurricane season sandbags available in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando is helping residents get prepared for hurricane season.

People can pick up sandbags Thursday through Saturday. Bags can be picked up at 1010 Woods Ave. during the following times:

Thursday: 7 a.m.–2 p.m.

Friday: 7 a.m.–2 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m.–3 p.m.

Crews will be on hard to help load up to 10 sandbags per car while supplies last. Self-serve options are also available.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group