Hurricane season slows as tropical wave fades in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — The hurricane season is currently calming down after a tropical wave southeast of the Leeward Islands is falling apart.

That area now has a 0% chance of formation due to unfavorable conditions being caused by the Saharan dust and strong wind shear in that portion of the Atlantic.

In the long term, we could still see some tropical development in the central portion of the Atlantic east of Bermuda, but that will push closer towards Europe and away from Florida.

Tropical development in the Pacific looks to be much more active over the next couple of weeks than in the Atlantic.

