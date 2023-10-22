Hurricane Tammy continues to strengthen, to send large swells to Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Tammy is continuing to strengthen as it brings heavy rains to the Leeward Islands on Sunday.

Channel 9 meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said that the heavy rain was forecast to continue on the islands throughout the day.

Crimi said early this week, Tammy will continue to lift north of the Caribbean as it strengthens.

The storm is forecast to bring large swells to the Bahamas and parts of the Florida coastline this week.

