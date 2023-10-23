Hurricane Tammy turns north as rain bands impact eastern Caribbean

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Tammy continues its move north in the Central Atlantic.

As of Monday morning, Tammy has slightly weakened to have maximum sustained winds around 80 mph.

Tammy is now moving north at 10 mph.

Tammy will move up toward Bermuda later this week and lose tropical characteristics.

Rain bands will continue to impact the British Virgin Islands and Leeward Islands through Monday.

Tammy is forecast to weaken as it pushes into the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

Another small area near Nicaragua could spin up briefly before it moves inland tomorrow.

Thankfully, there are no tropical systems that are threatening Florida.

