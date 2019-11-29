Husband, wife dead following suspected murder-suicide at Daytona Beach rehab center, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Officials are investigating after a husband and wife were found dead in a room inside a Daytona Beach rehab center Friday morning, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.
Investigators were called out to the Daytona Beach Health & Rehabilitation center around 10:40 a.m. Friday in reference to a death investigation.
Upon arrival, officials were told by staff that 71-year-old William Shook went to visit his wife, 71-year-old Jane Shook, in her room when nurses heard two gunshots.
Nurses went into the room and found the couple dead, each with a single gunshot wound to the head.
While the incident is being looked into as a death investigation, it is believed the shooting was a murder-suicide.
