Husband, wife dead following suspected murder-suicide at Daytona Beach rehab center, police say

    By: Christopher Boyce

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Officials are investigating after a husband and wife were found dead in a room inside a Daytona Beach rehab center Friday morning, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

    Investigators were called out to the Daytona Beach Health & Rehabilitation center around 10:40 a.m. Friday in reference to a death investigation.

    Upon arrival, officials were told by staff that 71-year-old William Shook went to visit his wife, 71-year-old Jane Shook, in her room when nurses heard two gunshots.

    Nurses went into the room and found the couple dead, each with a single gunshot wound to the head.

    While the incident is being looked into as a death investigation, it is believed the shooting was a murder-suicide.

