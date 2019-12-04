I-4 construction coming to downtown Orlando this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - A new ramp will open on I-4 west this weekend.
The project is moving the Colonial Drive exit up a mile from the old one.
TRENDING NOW:
- Overturned semi closes lanes, causes traffic delays on I-4 in Longwood
- Osceola County man accused of killing estranged wife can't be held on murder charges, judge rules
- Man arrested in November kidnapping, robbery case, deputies say
- Leesburg officer slipped, hit head on pavement while ducking from gunfire, police say
The new exit ramp will be located on the left side of the road. Once commuters exit, they will have to take Orange Avenue to get access to Colonial Drive.
Some lanes along I-4 west will be closed late Friday to allow the new ramp to be put in place Saturday morning.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}