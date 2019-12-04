  • I-4 construction coming to downtown Orlando this weekend

    By: Adam Poulisse , Racquel Asa

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A new ramp will open on I-4 west this weekend.

     

    The project is moving the Colonial Drive exit up a mile from the old one.

    The new exit ramp will  be located on the left side of the road. Once commuters exit, they will have to take Orange Avenue to get access to Colonial Drive.
     
    Some lanes along I-4 west will be closed late Friday to allow the new ramp to be put in place Saturday morning.

