  • I-4 east blocked near Lake Mary as Orlando police capture bank robbery suspect

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    LAKE MARY, Fla. - Part of Interstate 4 near Lake Mary was shut down Friday as Orlando took a bank robbery suspect into custody, officials said. 

    The incident stopped traffic and sparked a heavy law enforcement presence on the east lanes of I-4 near Lake Mary. 

    TRAFFIC SECTION: Find an alternate route

    A heavy police presence remained on the interstate as traffic crept by on the left side of the scene, before drivers were diverted off an exit before Lake Mary Boulevard. 

    Orlando police said officers took the suspect into custody on the interstate. No one was injured and police are working to clear the scene. 

    They said the robbery happened at the Fifth Third Bank on Colonial Drive near the Fashion Square Mall. 

    Police said the unidentified suspect walked into the bank shortly before 11 a.m. with a gun. Officers said they were able to follow the suspect at a distance until it was safe to approach the car. 

    A red car on the interstate appeared to have been involved in a crash.

    Police were still at the bank when the suspect was captured. 

    No other details have been released.

    Stay with wftv.com for updates. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    I-4 east blocked near Lake Mary as Orlando police capture bank robbery suspect

  • Headline Goes Here

    Chef, author, TV star Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

  • Headline Goes Here

    Witness saw gator drag woman into Florida lake, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Can you outrun an alligator, and other myths explained

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ready for more? Friday brings more storms, intense heat