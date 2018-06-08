0 I-4 east blocked near Lake Mary as Orlando police capture bank robbery suspect

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Part of Interstate 4 near Lake Mary was shut down Friday as Orlando took a bank robbery suspect into custody, officials said.

The incident stopped traffic and sparked a heavy law enforcement presence on the east lanes of I-4 near Lake Mary.

A heavy police presence remained on the interstate as traffic crept by on the left side of the scene, before drivers were diverted off an exit before Lake Mary Boulevard.

OPD has taken an armed bank robbery suspect into custody on I-4 East near the Lake Mary Blvd. exit. No one is injured. We are working hard to clear the scene so traffic can get moving. pic.twitter.com/UiieFl4sIr — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 8, 2018

Orlando police said officers took the suspect into custody on the interstate. No one was injured and police are working to clear the scene.

They said the robbery happened at the Fifth Third Bank on Colonial Drive near the Fashion Square Mall.

Police said the unidentified suspect walked into the bank shortly before 11 a.m. with a gun. Officers said they were able to follow the suspect at a distance until it was safe to approach the car.

A red car on the interstate appeared to have been involved in a crash.

Police were still at the bank when the suspect was captured.

No other details have been released.

