I-4 exit shift: Southbound Orange Blossom Trail exit moved a half mile

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Exits are on the move again on Interstate 4.
The exit for south Orange Blossom Trail is now a half mile sooner for drivers along eastbound I-4.
Related Headlines
The shift requires drivers to travel on the eastbound I-4 bridge over Rio Grande Avenue before reaching south OBT.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Officials said the shift was needed to create more room for construction.
David Parks, spokesperson for the I-4 Ultimate project, said workers try to have as many lanes open in time for the morning commute as possible.
"The schedule is to pick up those areas by 5 o’clock in the morning, but depending the area, that could extend to 6 or maybe 7 o’clock in the morning, especially if we have a piece of equipment that goes down," he said.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
Parks said they also work with the venues downtown to make sure any of these ramp switches happen as smoothly as possible.
"We've got a lot of great venues downtown and we know thousands of people come out to got to events at the Amway Center and Camping World Stadium, so we have an agreement with downtown venues to make sure we wait for those events to clear before we start closures," he said.
There are additional traffic shifts on the way.
READ: Another traffic shift: Three eastbound I-4 exits merged into one
Drivers on I-4 east can also expect traffic to shift onto a new bridge over Lee Road on Saturday.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}