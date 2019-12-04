I-4 reopens in Longwood after semi hauling plywood crashes

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - An overturned semi caused a traffic jam for drivers on their morning commute Monday in Seminole County.
The crash shut down I-4 westbound before State Road 434 in Longwood.
Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said it happened around 6 a.m. and involved a semi hauling plywood in a collision with an SUV.
Officials said after the collision, the semi overturned and spilled the plywood. A small fuel spill was also reported in the crash, according to FHP.
Drivers were advised to use 17/92 as a detour into Orange County.
The driver of the semi was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were no injuries reported from any of the occupants of the SUV.
Lanes eventually reopened just before 10:15 a.m., according to FHP.
