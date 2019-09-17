0 I-4 Ultimate damage claims triple this year, but over 70% are denied

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you think construction from the I-4 Ultimate project somehow damaged your car, or even your home, chances are you will be responsible for paying to fix it.

WFTV reporter Lauren Seabrook requested every claim that's been filed since the start of the project and she found 72 percent of drivers who file claims are denied.

"It sounded like a bomb went off inside my car," said driver Renee Manning.

Manning is one of hundreds of drivers who said something on I-4 caused damage to their car.

In May, Manning told WFTV concrete mix came raining down from one of the bridges over I-4, covering her windshield.

"If I had not maintained control, there would've probably been a pileup,” Manning said. “Because the people in back of me would not have been able to stop. On I-4, there's nowhere to go."

Last year, more than 300 people filed claims saying they had damage from I-4 construction. Since then, the list has tripled in size to more than 900 claims.

"I could've been killed and several others could've been killed,” Manning said. “And I need someone to pay for this because I can't afford it."

Manning is still waiting to see if the contractor, SGL, will approve her claim for the scratches and dents left behind.

"The entire roof has to be replaced," Manning said.

How to file a claim if your vehicle is damaged by the I-4 Ultimate project

One of the most common claims is from objects being displaced out in the middle of the road.

Sometimes it's impossible to avoid them and that can cause damage to your car.

But of the 167 claims made, all have been denied.

Even more drivers have filed claims for random roadway debris damaging their car. 339 claims since the start of the project.

SGL has paid out more money for damage from potholes than anything else, a total of $45,000. Altogether, of the 938 claims made, 222 people were reimbursed for damage, costing SGL $115,000.

Thirty-seven claims remain open, but 679 people have been denied.

An SGL spokesperson issued the following statement: “Claims are evaluated by a third-party insurance carrier upon submission of the claim form and required documents. Each claim is reviewed individually and is accepted or denied based upon the facts and circumstances related to that claim.”

Project leaders said the best chance for a driver to receive money for damage is to document everything, take as many photos as possible and report the incident as soon as possible.

