  • I-4 Ultimate: New lane shift on I-4 east opens

    By: Kelly Healey , Sarahbeth Ackerman

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A new lane shift on Interstate 4 east opened Monday.

     

    Related Headlines

    The lane runs parallel to the existing I-4 east lanes between Maitland Boulevard and State Road 436.

     

    Drivers will need to merge sooner when traveling on I-4 east from SR-436 and Maitland Boulevard.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Resident Steve Loiacono said he can’t keep up with so many changes.

     

    "They keep changing them. You don't know where you are getting off and where you are getting on. That sort of thing," Loiacono said.

     

    The permanent shift allows drivers to access the new section of I-4.

     

    Watch Eyewitness News for updates on the I4 Ultimate project.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories