I-4 Ultimate: New lane shift on I-4 east opens

ORLANDO, Fla. - A new lane shift on Interstate 4 east opened Monday.
Related Headlines
The lane runs parallel to the existing I-4 east lanes between Maitland Boulevard and State Road 436.
Drivers will need to merge sooner when traveling on I-4 east from SR-436 and Maitland Boulevard.
TRENDING NOW:
- 'Armed and dangerous' man sought after shooting woman, killing man, police say
- Horses help catch man fleeing from Volusia County deputies
- Man tries to rob store to prove to mom he's ‘independent,' Florida deputies say
- Total lunar eclipse: Stunning blood moon, supermoon added red glow to night sky
Resident Steve Loiacono said he can’t keep up with so many changes.
"They keep changing them. You don't know where you are getting off and where you are getting on. That sort of thing," Loiacono said.
The permanent shift allows drivers to access the new section of I-4.
Watch Eyewitness News for updates on the I4 Ultimate project.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}