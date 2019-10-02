I-4 Ultimate project resumes after worker was killed, another injured

ORLANDO, Fla. - On Wednesday, some workers returned to the I-4 Ultimate project after an accident Saturday that took the life of a worker and injured another.
Channel 9’s Steve Barrett took a trip on Skywitness 9 over the location where the fatal accident happened.
From above the scene, the spot where a girder smashed to the ground can be seen.
Heartbreakingly, the cage the worker was standing is still there, crushed.
There is also visible damage to the finished piers that provide stability to the overpass.
Until further notice, a statement from SGL Constructors states:
“No concrete girder placement will restart until we have identified the factors that contributed to Saturday’s incident.”
Since the accident, workers have been inspecting the piling, but it is not known how much damage was done, or how long it will take to repair the destruction caused by Saturday’s accident.
Early this summer, the I-4 Ultimate project was reported to be about 10 months behind schedule.
