0 'I hope you burn in hell,' human trafficking victim tells suspect

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was sentenced Wednesday in an Orange County courtroom for her role in the human trafficking of a 14-year-old girl who died of an overdose.

Karla Alsina was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Investigators said Alsina and her co-defendant, Arthur Coleman, placed ads on backpage.com to sell the 14-year-old and her 15-year-old sister for sex.

The teens were given drugs to forget about having sex with men, investigators said, but when the 14-year-old became sick from an overdose, Alsina took the girl to one more “john’s house” before taking her to the hospital in 2016.

The victim’s mother told Channel 9’s Lauren Seabrook that the sentence is not long enough.

“You had the chance, Karla. You had the opportunity to save my daughter,” the mother said.

“My sister was loved by a lot of people and I think you’re a lot safer behind bars,” the 15-year-old told Alsina in court.

Earlier this week, the man who recruited the girls, Jose Santiago Sotomayor, was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Arthur Coleman, the man known as the ringleader of the group, was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

"I suffered for so long. I hurt myself. I questioned my life. I gave up on everything,” the 15-year-old said in court.

The victim said she’s turned her life around and is headed to college -- something her sister will never get the chance to experience.

"I hope you burn in hell,” the victim said to Alsina.

Alsina took a plea deal for third-degree murder and human trafficking.

She must register as a sex offender once she’s released from prison.

"I would like to see the law strengthened to protect girls,” the victim’s mother said.

Alsina wrote a letter to the judge, apologizing to the family.

