‘I know how to handle people' George Zimmerman threatens man over Trayvon Martin film, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The Seminole County man whose acquittal in the 2012 shooting death of a black teenager made national headlines is in the spotlight once again.
George Zimmerman is facing charges of aggravated stalking, cyberstalking and making a credible threat toward a person, according to a report.
The allegations stem from phone calls and text messages made by Zimmerman to a private investigator was who hired by a producer to find people who would be willing to talk in an upcoming documentary about Trayvon Martin, the 17-year-old Zimmerman killed in a Sanford neighborhood.
