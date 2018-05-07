  • ‘I know how to handle people' George Zimmerman threatens man over Trayvon Martin film, deputies say

    SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The Seminole County man whose acquittal in the 2012 shooting death of a black teenager made national headlines is in the spotlight once again. 

    George Zimmerman is facing charges of aggravated stalking, cyberstalking and making a credible threat toward a person, according to a report. 

    The allegations stem from phone calls and text messages made by Zimmerman to a private investigator was who hired by a producer to find people who would be willing to talk in an upcoming documentary about Trayvon Martin, the 17-year-old Zimmerman killed in a Sanford neighborhood. 

