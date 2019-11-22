‘I love him like he's my own': Central Florida families mark National Adoption Day

OVIEDO, Fla. - On Friday, more than 50 children are set to be officially adopted into their forever families at adoption events across Central Florida.
Families across the area, including Anne Hudson and Nick Frontero, of Oviedo, are marking National Adoption Day by growing their families.
Related Headlines
The couple took Kyle in when he was a year old. Now, two years later, they're ready to take the next step.
TRENDING NOW:
- Homeowner faces murder charges after 2 teens shot, killed in garage in Ohio
- Can you ID this man? Deputies say he exposed himself to children near an Orange County school
- Markeith Loyd dismissed from court after outburst
- Elon Musk unveils futuristic Tesla pickup 'Cybertruck' and electric ATV
"I love him like he's my own," Hudson said.
"Today he will be our forever and this will be his forever home."
The couple have worked with Maureen Brockman with Embrace Families, a nonprofit that manages the child welfare system in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
"In any single day in Central Florida there are more than 3,000 that are in the care of Embrace Families and the child welfare system. In most of those cases, families just need some help to get those children home," Brockman said.
When that's not possible, adoption becomes a priority. There were 301 adoptions out of foster care last year in Central Florida, which exceeded Embrace Families' expectations.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
But, Brockman said, the need for forever homes for children like Kyle continues to grow. Nationally, just over 125,000 children are in foster care awaiting adoption.
"The most essential ingredient for any family is love," Brockman said.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}