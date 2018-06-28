0 ‘I want your son:' DeLand man accused of trying to kidnap 5-year-old boy

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A DeLand man was arrested Wednesday night after deputies said he tried to kidnap a 5-year-old boy from an apartment complex.

Aung Pyo, 26, was still at the apartment complex on 300 South Spring Garden Avenue when deputies arrived at about 11:15 p.m.

The boy's mother told deputies Pyo approached her son as he walked from their apartment to a picnic table.

Pyo grabbed him by the left arm and tried to walk away with him, deputies said.

The mother told deputies that she, her boyfriend and the child’s uncle stepped in to protect the child.

The mom said Pyo kept saying, "I want your son."

After a friend took the boy into the apartment building for safety, Pyo ran to the door, attempted to get inside and tried to coax the boy out, the family told deputies. The boy's uncle again pulled Pyo away.

The victim's mother told deputies they have lived at the apartment complex for two years and had never seen or met Pyo before.

Pyo, who deputies said appeared to be intoxicated, is facing charges of attempted kidnapping, child abuse without great bodily harm and burglary of an occupied structure. He is being held without bond at the Volusia County Jail.

The arrest was the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office second attempted kidnapping arrest this week. On Monday, 34-year-old Sarah Freeman, of Port Orange, was charged with two counts of attempted kidnapping and one count each of aggravated battery on a pregnant victim, burglary of a conveyance and battery after she attempted to abduct two children at Toronita Avenue Beach Park in the Wilbur-by-the-Sea area, deputies said.

