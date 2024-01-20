‘I’ll just sit here and wait:’ Travelers face long lines, cancellations at MCO

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a busy Saturday at the Orlando International Airport.

Even though we might not get snow in Florida, the wintry conditions blanketing states across the country are impacting air travel at home.

“We came down for a week vacation just to get out of the snow,” said Mike Hartwell, who is traveling to Milwaukee. “There were 18 inches on the ground when we left Wisconsin; I get to go home and shovel it now. If it’s delayed, what choice do I have? I’ll just sit and wait until it’s ready to go.”

Lines slowly grew longer throughout the day as flight cancellations and delays continued.

According to FlightAware, more than 10,000 flights were behind schedule Saturday morning, and more than 700 were canceled altogether.

But not everyone is upset about the cold weather in the North.

One Orlando couple headed to Buffalo, New York, and they’re looking forward to enjoying the snow.

“We’re going to visit our kids’ grandparents,” said Scott and Tara McCabe. “We’re gonna try to ski when we’re up there. Hopefully, there’s enough snow for it.”

As for those who live in the cold, getting their flight delayed and staying in Florida a bit longer doesn’t sound like a bad idea. “I’m concerned about shoveling my car out of the snow when I get there,” said Jim Thompson, headed to Syracuse.

The number of flight cancellations and delays across the country is expected to change throughout the day, so your best bet is to keep an eye on your flight status and make sure to pack extra patience for long lines at MCO.

