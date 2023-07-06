Illegal drugs mailed to homes: Are they in your neighborhood?

ORLANDO, Fla. — 41,000 pounds of illegal drugs were sent to homes throughout Florida.

9 Investigates where those deadly deliveries are being sent down to the ZIP codes at 5 p.m. Thursday on Channel 9 Eyewitness News.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Read: Sheriff: 12 family members arrested in Winter Haven drug trafficking ring

©2023 Cox Media Group