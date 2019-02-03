0 ‘I'm sorry,': Former Florida secretary of state responds after blackface controversy

ORLANDO, Fla. - Former Florida Secretary of State Michael Ertel apologized on social media Sunday, after photos came out last month showing him in blackface.

Ertel started his statement by writing, “I’m a better man then I was fourteen years ago.”

He said he’s been “rightfully apologizing” for the photo that shows him in an offensive Halloween costume in 2005.

“I did something stupid fourteen years ago, which presented someone from my past with an opportunity for revenge,” Ertel wrote.

Ertel abruptly resigned on Jan. 24 after a Tallahassee newspaper published photos of him dressed as a Hurricane Katrina victim.

The resignation came only a few weeks after being in office for a few weeks.

“For those who have not received a person apology yet – I’m sorry,” Ertel wrote.

Here is the full statement released by Ertel on Facebook:

“I'm a better man than I was fourteen years ago. Yet over the past week I have been rightfully apologizing for something I did Halloween night, 2005.

For those who have not received a personal apology yet — I’m sorry.

I did something stupid fourteen years ago, which presented someone from my past with an opportunity for revenge. But the opportunity wasn't just for them. Because while public revenge may be sweet for them, my private redemption, new family, and blessed life have been sweeter.

Regardless of the circumstances which ended my public role, I’m a better private citizen for having served my fellow countrymen, first in the military, then in elected office, and most recently as Secretary of State.

Very few could have imagined a homeless teenager would achieve any branch of success, much less be asked to lead the Department of State for our nation’s third largest state. But in our country, the American Dream is a reality.

I now look forward to my next adventure, and my next opportunity to — once again — overcome the odds.”

