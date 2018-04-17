0 In First Ad: Gov. Scott takes aim at term limits

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - It is term limits that are forcing Florida Gov. Rick Scott out of the job he’s held since 2011. Now, in his first campaign ad in his run for U.S. Senate, Scott says Congress needs term limits too.

“It’s common sense, the only place that doesn’t want term limits on Congress is right here, Washington, where all the career politicians are,” says Scott, writing on a whiteboard in the ad.

The ad is a not-so-subtle swipe at his opponent, Sen. Bill Nelson, who has been in the Senate since 2000 and is seeking his fourth term in the U.S. Senate.

The ad is part of a $2 million ad buy for Scott as he begins his campaign to unseat Nelson.

A 2013 Gallup poll found 75 percent of Americans backing term limits for Congress, with only a slight deviation along party lines (82 percent Republicans, 79 percent Independents, 62 percent Democrats). While Americans may back the idea on a national level, only 15 states, including Florida, have implemented term limits on their state legislatures and executive leaders.

While states, like Florida, have the power to require term limits for state-level elected leaders, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1995 that implementing term limits on members of Congress would require an amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

In 1951, the U.S. passed the Twenty-Second Amendment, which limited the president to two terms, but similar attempts to amend the Constitution for members of Congress have not been successful.

Critics of such plans say term limits would take power away from voters. A 2018 report from the nonpartisan Brookings Institution cited among its reasons for opposing congressional term limits is they would decrease congressional capacity, finding, “term limits would result in large swaths of lawmakers forfeiting their hard-earned experience while simultaneously requiring that freshman members make up for the training and legislative acumen that was just forced out of the door.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.