Incident sparks heavy law enforcement presence in Lake Nona, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An incident involving a crashed vehicle sparked a heavy police presence in the Lake Nona on Wednesday.
Nearly a dozen law enforcement officers gathered near Lake Nona Boulevard and South State Road 417.
A car with a dealership sticker on the front windshield appeared to ve involved in a crash.
Orlando Police said on Twitter that Chief Orlando Rolon will speak about the incident.
No other details were released.
In reference to the incident at 9938 Universal Bv., Chief Orlando Rolón will brief the media on scene. This incident is related to the scene near Lake Nona/417. Information will only be provided at the Universal Bv. scene. pic.twitter.com/oB6jaj5Dt2— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) November 21, 2018
