  • Incident sparks heavy law enforcement presence in Lake Nona, police say

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An incident involving a crashed vehicle sparked a heavy police presence in the Lake Nona on Wednesday. 

    Nearly a dozen law enforcement officers gathered near Lake Nona Boulevard and South State Road 417. 

    A car with a dealership sticker on the front windshield appeared to ve involved in a crash. 

    Orlando Police said on Twitter that Chief Orlando Rolon will speak about the incident. 

    No other details were released. 

    Stay with wftv.com for updates. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories