ORLANDO, Fla. — This week has more of a chance for rain, and it won’t be as hot.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said that while passing showers are possible the next two days, especially along the coast, the highest chance for the heaviest rains will be Wednesday evening into Thursday.

This will happen as a Gulf low pressure passes.

In that time frame, we’re monitoring our risk for pockets of flooding and isolated strong storms.

Increased rain chances this week (WFTV/WFTV)

