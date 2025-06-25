Increasing rain chances and intense storms expected through the weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A few storms developed across the area Wednesday, but higher storm chances are expected for the next several days.

Some PM storms will be possible west of Orlando during the evening, with quiet conditions overnight. Morning lows will be in the mid-70s.

Thursday will bring higher rain and storm chances. A mid-level low will also spin over the state, increasing the threat of intense storms. Highs for Thursday will be in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY PM WX 6-25-25

Even more moisture moves in for Friday, increasing storm chances further. Once again, a few storms may be strong with highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY PM WX 6-25-25

The mid-level low exits for the weekend, but elevated rain and storm chances continue. Expect plenty of activity in the PM hours both Saturday and Sunday, with temps in the low 90s.

Our typical rainy season weather pattern continues next week, with daily PM storm chances and temps in the low 90s. Morning lows will be in the mid-70s

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group