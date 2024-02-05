Infant mortality increases in US for the first time in two decades, data shows

ORLANDO, Fla. — Infant mortality remains a concern in the United States.

New data shows those rates rose in 2022 by 3%, which is the first increase in two decades.

Even more shocking are the racial disparities in complications at birth.

According to officials from the Cleveland Clinic, black newborns die at more than two times the rate of white newborns.

They say a lack of access to crucial prenatal care could play a role.

Doctors add there is more help available today than in the past for expecting mothers.

They encourage those wanting to start a family to reach out to their local healthcare provider to see what resources are available.

