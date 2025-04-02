Injured bald eagle rescued from Volusia County roadside

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A bald eagle is now receiving expert care after being found injured in Volusia County.

Officials said someone found the bird Tuesday morning on the side of Spring Garden Ranch Road in DeLeon Springs.

It was unable to fly and had noticeable injuries to its wing and mouth.

Bald eagle rescued in DeLeon Springs Volusia County Animal Services provided initial care to the bird, which is now being treated by experts in Maitland. (Volusia County Animal Services)

Volusia County Animal Services stepped in to help by safely removing the eagle from the roadway.

Florida wildlife officials then contacted the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey in Maitland.

Experts responded and safely transported the bird for further treatment.

Bald eagle rescued in DeLeon Springs Volusia County Animal Services provided initial care to the bird, which is now being treated by experts in Maitland. (Volusia County Animal Services)

Volusia County reminds residents to promptly report any injured wildlife, as it helps ensure the safety and well-being of both the community and its animals.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group