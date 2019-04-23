Inmate headed to prison after being released due to miscommunication over federal hold

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A man who was sentenced to 23 years in federal prison for armed carjacking is in custody after being released from prison due to miscommunication, authorities said.
Brevard County Sheriff's spokesman Tod Goodyear told a local news outlet that Cedrick Gant, 29, turned himself in to U.S. marshals in Orlando Monday afternoon.
Related Headlines
He was sentenced in February after pleading guilty to carjacking.
Records show Gant was transferred from the Lake County Jail to the Brevard County Jail last week to face sentencing on a violation of probation charge in a separate case. A judge credited him for time served and released him.
Gant was released due to the jail not being notified of a federal hold, according to jail officials.
Goodyear said the Brevard judge didn't know about the federal sentence. He said there will likely be an internal investigation to determine why Gant was released.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
TRENDING NOW:
- Easter bunny hops in, throws punches during fight in Orlando
- Jaws of Life used to free rottweiler pup's head from cinder block
- Firefighters rescue 8 ducklings from drain at Florida golf course
- VIDEO: Check your pockets! The Great American coin hunt begins
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}